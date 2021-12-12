Analysts Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.