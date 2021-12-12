Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $38.42 on Friday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

