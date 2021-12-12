Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.77 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

