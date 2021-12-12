Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of RA stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

