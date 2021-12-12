J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,155,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

