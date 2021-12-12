-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 728,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,216. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

