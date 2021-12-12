Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.13 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

