MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
