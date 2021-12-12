MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.