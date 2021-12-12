MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

MMT stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

