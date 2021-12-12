Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JLS stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

