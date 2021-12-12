Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
JLS stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.