Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Melcor Developments stock opened at C$14.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The firm has a market cap of C$471.08 million and a P/E ratio of 42.03. Melcor Developments has a twelve month low of C$7.92 and a twelve month high of C$15.34.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.