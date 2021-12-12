Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

