First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $316,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

SUSA stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17.

