Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

FAS opened at $129.79 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.