First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

