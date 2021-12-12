Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.44 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

