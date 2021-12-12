Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $213,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $28.86 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

