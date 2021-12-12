Charles A. Bacon III Purchases 3,246 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 3,246 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $24,831.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMB opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.