Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $425,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

