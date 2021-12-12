CashBet Coin (CBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

