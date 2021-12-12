Calamos Advisors LLC Has $27.88 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $925.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $914.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $898.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

