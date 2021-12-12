Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 296,907 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

