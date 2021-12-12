Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $188.57 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

