TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,164,834 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,164,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,510,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $298,280,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

