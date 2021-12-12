Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

