Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.