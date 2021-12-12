West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

