New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 675,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

