Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

