DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,833 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 149,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

DFS opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

