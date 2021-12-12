Strs Ohio Sells 2,593 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.
In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
eBay Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
