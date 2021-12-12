Strs Ohio Sells 2,593 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

