Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 6,650 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

