Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

