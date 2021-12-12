Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Formula Systems (1985) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Formula Systems (1985) pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Formula Systems (1985) lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Formula Systems (1985) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) Competitors 332 1450 2351 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Formula Systems (1985)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Formula Systems (1985) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.22% 4.55% 2.00% Formula Systems (1985) Competitors -3.20% -2.56% 6.40%

Volatility & Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985)’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion $46.78 million 37.45 Formula Systems (1985) Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 26.37

Formula Systems (1985)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985). Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) peers beat Formula Systems (1985) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

