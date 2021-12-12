Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price at C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$30.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.