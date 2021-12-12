Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

