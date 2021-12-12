Contrasting Yunji (YJ) & Its Rivals

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yunji to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yunji and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji Competitors 146 725 1118 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.72%. Given Yunji’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Yunji has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -0.13% 3.93% 2.22% Yunji Competitors -12.48% -0.34% -0.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yunji and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -64.98 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -8.65

Yunji’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yunji competitors beat Yunji on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

