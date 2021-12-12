JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 155,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

