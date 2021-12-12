Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

