CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,149.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 6% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $595,489.94 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

