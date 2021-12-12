Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Lowered by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 244.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.35 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

