Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $166.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.