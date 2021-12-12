Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

