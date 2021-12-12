Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,019,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

