Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.25 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

