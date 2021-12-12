Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $257,000 in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after buying an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Atlas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ATCO stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

