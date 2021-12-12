Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $155,563,385. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

MRNA opened at $257.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.