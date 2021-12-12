The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

