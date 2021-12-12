The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of J. M. Smucker worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,906,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

