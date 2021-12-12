2,400 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,643 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $57.33 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

